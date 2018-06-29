Jilly’s presents Perfect Choice

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Time for a dance party! Perfect Choice is a Greater Cleveland party band, featuring the voice talents of Will Blaze and Tonya Broach, as well as an all-star cast of musicians, including a live horn section. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
