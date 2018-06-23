Jilly’s presents Rockin’ Johnny Burgin with Brighter Side Band

Burgin is one of the hardest-touring and most-recognized traditional Chicago blues guitarists and singers today. Founded by lead singer and harmonica player Jake Friel and guitarist Fuad Farah, the Brighter Side band has been bringing high-energy, rocking blues to their home state of Ohio and beyond for over seven years. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com