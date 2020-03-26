Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's

to Google Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's - 2020-03-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's - 2020-03-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's - 2020-03-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's - 2020-03-26 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Jim Ballard and his band The Strangs make their Jilly's debut playing songs from his dozen albums including the recently released Good Bones. Opening the evening will be Tracy Thomas who's new album My Roots Are Showing is due out in early April.

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-745-1001
to Google Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's - 2020-03-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's - 2020-03-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's - 2020-03-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs at Jilly's - 2020-03-26 20:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button