An Akron native, Jim Ballard has long been a part of the Northeast Ohio music scene. The lineup of The Jon Mosey Trio is Mosey on guitar, vocals and songwriter, Tb Player on bass and on drums is Erik Diaz. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $5-$10. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s presents Jim Ballard & The Strangs with Jon Mosey Trio
to
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That"Surreal by Nature"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatWinterBlast at Lock 3
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross”
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Hudson Events Theater & Dance This & That“Something Rotten”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatFirst Friday: February Sweethearts Kick-Off to Food Week
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatCVSR Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Hudson Events Theater & Dance This & That“Something Rotten”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatTeen Adventure Series: Snowshoe Hike & Fire
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatAll Grateful Dead Show featuring the JiMiller Band
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: