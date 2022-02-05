Jilly’s presents Jim Ballard & The Strangs with Jon Mosey Trio

to

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

An Akron native, Jim Ballard has long been a part of the Northeast Ohio music scene. The lineup of The Jon Mosey Trio is Mosey on guitar, vocals and songwriter, Tb Player on bass and on drums is Erik Diaz. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $5-$10. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
330-745-1001
to
Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Jim Ballard & The Strangs with Jon Mosey Trio - 2022-02-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Jim Ballard & The Strangs with Jon Mosey Trio - 2022-02-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jilly’s presents Jim Ballard & The Strangs with Jon Mosey Trio - 2022-02-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Jim Ballard & The Strangs with Jon Mosey Trio - 2022-02-05 20:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 3, 2022

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

February 4, 2022

Saturday

February 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required