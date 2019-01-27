Jim Ballard and The Strangs

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Following last year’s release of his 11th album Ask John Steinbeck, Jim Ballard and his band The Strangs (Wes McCraw, Bill Watson, Tim Longfellow and Joe Lang) have been warmly received by audiences. Join us in welcoming them for a ’Sneak Peek Concert” as they perform songs from the upcoming release of their new album, Good Bones. The set will include well known Strangs offerings alongside songs from the new album. Audience members will also be able to pre order the new CD at a special price that evening. For ticket info go to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jim-ballard-and-the-strangs-tickets-54410456139?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=esfb&utm-source=fb&utm-term=listing&fbclid=IwAR0e-pX8FPHGy9zPASwrXfEX_Zlo-nJCgBWBRyUwoxWFzEFFJLWDey6B0es

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-745-1001
