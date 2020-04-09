Jim & Melissa Brady in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

While Jim and The Booth Brothers were rising to the top of the Southern Gospel Music ladder, Melissa supported her husband’s calling to The Booth Brothers, and the two enjoyed ministering together in churches and concerts when time permitted. In 2014, Jim and Melissa felt the time was right to answer a new call, and to embark upon a brand-new ministry, forming The Jim Brady Trio. In 2019, Jim and Melissa decided to transition to a duet. Together, their musical journey continues, as they travel each weekend, ministering in song, performing the music their audiences have come to love.