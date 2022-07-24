“John & Jen” by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. Shows run from July 22 through July 31, 2022. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased and reserved seating online at www.thewrp.org/john-jen or at the door.
John & Jen (a Musical)
Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286
Theater & Dance
