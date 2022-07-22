John & Jen (a Musical)

Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286

“John & Jen” by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. Shows run from July 22 through July 31, 2022. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased and reserved seating online at www.thewrp.org/john-jen or at the door.

Theater & Dance
