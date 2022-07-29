John & Jen: a Musical

With a cast of only two people, John & Jen is a tour-de-force for two actors, taking them from childhood, through adolescence, and beyond. A chamber musical, beautifully scored for piano, cello and percussion, John & Jen is a musical about connections, commitments and the healing of the human heart.

“John & Jen” by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. Shows run from July 15th through July 30th, 2022. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased and reserved seating online at www.thewrp.org/john-jen or at the door.