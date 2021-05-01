Grammy-nominated organist Jan Kraybill leads a performance of music and speakers to celebrate five congregations working together during the Joining Hands, Joining Voices program. Watch the livestream at artsholytrinity.org. 2 p.m. Free.
Joining Hands, Joining Voices: Facing Our Hungers Together
to
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Concerts & Live Music
