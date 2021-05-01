Joining Hands, Joining Voices: Facing Our Hungers Together

to

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304

Grammy-nominated organist Jan Kraybill leads a performance of music and speakers to celebrate five congregations working together during the Joining Hands, Joining Voices program. Watch the livestream at artsholytrinity.org. 2 p.m. Free. 

Info

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Joining Hands, Joining Voices: Facing Our Hungers Together - 2021-05-01 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Joining Hands, Joining Voices: Facing Our Hungers Together - 2021-05-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Joining Hands, Joining Voices: Facing Our Hungers Together - 2021-05-01 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Joining Hands, Joining Voices: Facing Our Hungers Together - 2021-05-01 14:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

April 29, 2021

Friday

April 30, 2021

Saturday

May 1, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail