Joy, Peace, Love - A Christmas Concert Presented by A Chorus for a Cause

Please join us as we celebrate this beautiful Christmas season. There’s nothing better “in the Bleak Midwinter” than taking a “Sleigh Ride” complete with “Jingle, Bells” thru the countryside. We can “Deck the Halls” with “Mistletoe and Holly” while we reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – when the wise men and shepherds were “Goin’ Now to See the Baby” to celebrate “The First Noel”. The heavens resounded when “Hark! The Herald Angles Sing”, and all the world rejoiced at the birth of the heavenly baby boy.

Concerts are:

Tues Dec 14th at 7:30pm

Advent Lutheran Church

1516 Edison St NW

Uniontown 44685

Sun Dec 19th at 3:00pm

Faith United Methodist Church

300 9th St NW

North Canton 44720

This concert is FREE to the public as our Christmas gift to you, but a goodwill donation will be accepted to help us continue our efforts to help others in our community

Please check www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.