June 3 Kenmore First Friday: The Shootouts, Oddmall & More!

Kenmore First Friday returns to Kenmore Blvd. on June 3!

The inaugural Kenmore First Friday of 2022 will run from 6-9pm between 13th and 16th Street and will feature live music from The Shootouts and Akronauts on the new 15th Street Main Stage.

Additional live music will be programmed by Akron Recording Company in the McCutcheon Courtyard and the youth-based nonprofit First Glance’s hip-hop program in the Live Music Now Courtyard.

This month’s installment of Kenmore First Friday also includes Oddmall’s “Great Grassman Gathering,” which will feature over 40 purveyors of art, games, toys, comics, collectables, and all things odd, geeky, bizarre, imaginative, and wonderful. Oddmall’s presence in June marks the first in a series of market partners scheduled to appear each month.

The June Kenmore First Friday also features family activities, The Funky Truckeria, Dee’s Dogs, and Kona Ice food trucks and the HiHo Brewing Company outdoor beer garden.

Kenmore First Fridays are FREE and presented by Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, Akron Civic Commons and Rotary Club of Akron, with additional support from Cargill, Kenmore Chamber of Commerce, Kenmore Komics & Games, The City of Akron, The Summit FM, Akron Promise, Evolve Marketing, Fastenal, KeyBank, Portage Path Behavioral Health, Prentice Funeral Homes and Thomas C. Loepp Law Offices. Event information will be posted as it becomes available at betterkenmore.org/first-friday.

See you soon on the BLVD!