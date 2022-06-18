Enjoy a barbecue dinner by Ernie's Catering, a drink by Perfect Pour, a cupcake by Sweet and Savvy Cake Shop and a facilitated conversation with community members. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 5-6:30 p.m. $10. downtownakron.com
Juneteenth Dinner & Community Conversation
to
Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson Events57th Annual Hudson Society of Artists Clothesline Art Show
-
Saturday
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: