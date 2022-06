Kent State University will commemorate Juneteenth with a community celebration that combines the rich history of Black Americans with an assortment of festivities.

The Juneteenth Jubilee will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on the Kent Campus, Manchester Field. Enjoy live performances, music, great food, vendors and more. This event is free and open to the public.