Junior League Akron, Dress for Success Pop Up Shop 8/19

The Junior League of Akron’s is partnering with Dress for Success Cleveland to host Stuff Your Own Bag on Saturday, August 19th from Noon – 3PM at the Junior League of Akron, 929 W. Market St.

The community is invited to shop racks of women’s professional attire for $2 an item. Come also to learn more about the Junior League of Akron, Dress for Success, and how both organizational missions aim to support the success of women.

Proceeds from Stuff Your Own Bag will benefit Dress for Success Cleveland’s program expansion into Summit County.