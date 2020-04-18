Junior Ranger Day

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Kick off National Park Week by celebrating Junior Ranger Day at First Ladies NHS! The fee-free day will include a number of children’s activities. Outside at First Ladies Park, there will be fun activities set up from 11-2. Kids can make seed bombs while learning about First Lady Lady Bird Johnson, and rangers will lead a painting craft. Inside the Education and Research Center, kids can complete a Junior Ranger book or do crafts while learning about the lives and legacies of first ladies. All attending children will have the opportunity to tour the Saxton McKinley House and will earn special Junior Ranger Day patches and pins!

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
Kids & Family
