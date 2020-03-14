Learn the history of the first garden and why some First Ladies started growing vegetables. The program ends with planting in our First Ladies Park!
Junior Ranger: The First Garden
National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
