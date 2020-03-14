Junior Ranger: The First Garden

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Learn the history of the first garden and why some First Ladies started growing vegetables. The program ends with planting in our First Ladies Park!

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Kids & Family
3304520876
please enable javascript to view
