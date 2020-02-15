Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds

to Google Calendar - Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds - 2020-02-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds - 2020-02-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds - 2020-02-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds - 2020-02-15 11:00:00

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Lady Bird Johnson’s support of conservation and highway beautification has created many protected natural areas. Even urban areas like Canton, can have thriving bird populations that depend on native plants. Children that attend this program will learn about Lady Bird’s work and take part in the Great American Bird Count! Space in this program is limited, reserve early.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Kids & Family
3304520876
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds - 2020-02-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds - 2020-02-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds - 2020-02-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds - 2020-02-15 11:00:00
Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Wednesday

January 22, 2020

Thursday

January 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser