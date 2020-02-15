Lady Bird Johnson’s support of conservation and highway beautification has created many protected natural areas. Even urban areas like Canton, can have thriving bird populations that depend on native plants. Children that attend this program will learn about Lady Bird’s work and take part in the Great American Bird Count! Space in this program is limited, reserve early.
Junior Ranger: Lady Bird's Birds
National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
