Live from the Goodyear Hall in Akron, Ohio, Bey Bros Promotions presents K.O. In Ohio featuring co-headliners King Damon Antoine & Michael 'The Silverback' Moore (separate bouts), along with Prince David Rodriguez, Lamont Quarterman, Jose Rodriguez Jr., Antonio Nieves, Ryizeemmion Ford, Michael Montgomery, Hendri Martinez, Shamar Canal, and more! A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bey Bros Cares, a non-profit organization that funds at-risk youth programs across Ohio.

