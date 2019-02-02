Cleveland favorite Ken Ludwig (Baskerville, A Comedy of Tenors) is back with a rollicking new take on a beloved legend. A greedy prince has taken control of England, and it is up to dashing outlaw Robin Hood to save the day. Join up and take aim with Robin and his band of Merry Men—and women!— as they champion the underdog and fight for justice. Laughs, romance, and plenty of arrows fly in this all-out comic adventure.
Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood
Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
