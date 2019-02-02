Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood

to Google Calendar - Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood - 2019-02-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood - 2019-02-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood - 2019-02-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood - 2019-02-02 19:30:00

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

Cleveland favorite Ken Ludwig (Baskerville, A Comedy of Tenors) is back with a rollicking new take on a beloved legend. A greedy prince has taken control of England, and it is up to dashing outlaw Robin Hood to save the day. Join up and take aim with Robin and his band of Merry Men—and women!— as they champion the underdog and fight for justice. Laughs, romance, and plenty of arrows fly in this all-out comic adventure.

Info
Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance
2164007091
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood - 2019-02-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood - 2019-02-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood - 2019-02-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ken Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood - 2019-02-02 19:30:00
330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail