A Country Music Association performer of the year, Chesney’s music ranges from heartfelt country ballads to mainstream-influenced rock. Old Dominion joins him on this tour. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7:30 p.m. $33 and up. livenation.com
Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour
Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
