Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour

Google Calendar - Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour - 2018-06-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour - 2018-06-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour - 2018-06-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour - 2018-06-06 19:30:00

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

A Country Music Association performer of the year, Chesney’s music ranges from heartfelt country ballads to mainstream-influenced rock. Old Dominion joins him on this tour. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7:30 p.m. $33 and up. livenation.com

Info
Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
Google Calendar - Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour - 2018-06-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour - 2018-06-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour - 2018-06-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Kenny Chesney: “Trip Around the Sun” Tour - 2018-06-06 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser