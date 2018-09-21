Kent State’s LGBTQ Center Annual Rainbow Run

Formerly known as That Gay 5K, the Rainbow Run is an evening fun run where participants can run, walk, stroll and glow their way to the finish line. Proceeds from the event will go toward the LGBTQ Center’s emergency fund, which helps LGBTQ+ students with financial hardship. Registration is required. Risman Plaza, 1075 Risman Drive, Kent. 7 p.m. $20-$25.. ksu.convio.net/rainbowrun