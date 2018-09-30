Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy

to Google Calendar - Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy - 2018-09-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy - 2018-09-30 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy - 2018-09-30 15:00:00 iCalendar - Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy - 2018-09-30 15:00:00

Guzetta Hall Akron University 157 E. Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325

uest pianists Mark Nixon and Caroline Oltmanns join UA faculty Philip Thomson, James Wilding, Mayumi Kikuchi, faculty saxophonist Todd Gaffke and faculty bass-baritone Frank Ward. This concert features the works of Claude Debussy (1862-1918) to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his death. Free for UA students. Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. 3 p.m. $6-$12. concerts@uakron.edu

Info
Guzetta Hall Akron University 157 E. Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy - 2018-09-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy - 2018-09-30 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy - 2018-09-30 15:00:00 iCalendar - Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy - 2018-09-30 15:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail