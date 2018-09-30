uest pianists Mark Nixon and Caroline Oltmanns join UA faculty Philip Thomson, James Wilding, Mayumi Kikuchi, faculty saxophonist Todd Gaffke and faculty bass-baritone Frank Ward. This concert features the works of Claude Debussy (1862-1918) to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his death. Free for UA students. Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. 3 p.m. $6-$12. concerts@uakron.edu
Keyboard Festival: A Tribute to Debussy
Guzetta Hall Akron University 157 E. Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325
