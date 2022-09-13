Keys to Home Selling Success Seller Seminar

In this educational seminar for home sellers, local real estate professionals will demystify the process for you and answer all your questions to help put your mind at ease!

After attending this Keys to Home Selling Success Seminar, you will:

*be able to determine if, and when, you should sell.

*know your options to time your buying and selling, including how to avoid a double mortgage payment or having to move twice.

*understand current market conditions and what to expect along with an idea of how much your house could sell for.

*be comfortable with the selling process.

*know what you need to do to get your house ready to sell for top dollar.

*have trusted resources to help you through it all.

*receive discounts and offers from our sponsors and partners worth over $1000 to help ease the burden of selling (including a discounted commission for listing with Erin)

*have a chance to win a $150 National Design Mart gift card!

We are here to help you maximize your sale while minimizing your effort and stress!

Event is FREE, but pre-registration is required. Go to www.OhioHomeSelling.com for more details and to register.

Drinks and lite bites provided. Stay afterwards to shop the National Design Mart showroom!