A Kid Again Movie Under the Stars Adventure

Join us as we take over Canal Park for a Movie Under the Stars Adventure and Fundraiser presented by Kaulig Giving, benefiting A Kid Again!
The Evening Will Include:
- A special showing of The Sandlot on the largest scoreboard in all of Double-A baseball!
- Concession stands will be open for individual purchases
- Games & family activities
- Special guests & team mascots
- The first 500 people to purchase a ticket will receive a commemorative t-shirt
-The first 1,000 people to arrive will receive a mood cup
-Raffles & More!
Tickets:
- Adults: $10
- Kids (4-18): $5
- 3 & Under: Free
100% of the ticket sales & 10% of concession sales from that evening will come directly back to A Kid Again so we can continue to provide hope, happiness, and healing to families raising children with life-threatening conditions!
PURCHASE TICKETS AT www.akidagain.org/underthestars