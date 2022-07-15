A Kid Again Movie Under the Stars Adventure

to

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join us as we take over Canal Park for a Movie Under the Stars Adventure and Fundraiser presented by Kaulig Giving, benefiting A Kid Again!

The Evening Will Include:

- A special showing of The Sandlot on the largest scoreboard in all of Double-A baseball!

- Concession stands will be open for individual purchases

- Games & family activities

- Special guests & team mascots

- The first 500 people to purchase a ticket will receive a commemorative t-shirt

-The first 1,000 people to arrive will receive a mood cup

-Raffles & More!

Tickets:

- Adults: $10

- Kids (4-18): $5

- 3 & Under: Free

100% of the ticket sales & 10% of concession sales from that evening will come directly back to A Kid Again so we can continue to provide hope, happiness, and healing to families raising children with life-threatening conditions!

PURCHASE TICKETS AT www.akidagain.org/underthestars

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
3304055437
to
