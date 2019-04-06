Kids’ Fishing

Kids 15 and younger can learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Brushwood Lake. Some rods and reels will be available for use. Bait is provided. Adults must supervise their children but may not fish during the program. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 3-5 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org