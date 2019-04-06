Kids’ Fishing

to Google Calendar - Kids’ Fishing - 2019-04-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids’ Fishing - 2019-04-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids’ Fishing - 2019-04-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Kids’ Fishing - 2019-04-06 15:00:00

Furnace Run Metro Park 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286

Kids 15 and younger can learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Brushwood Lake. Some rods and reels will be available for use. Bait is provided. Adults must supervise their children but may not fish during the program. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 3-5 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Furnace Run Metro Park 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Kids’ Fishing - 2019-04-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids’ Fishing - 2019-04-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids’ Fishing - 2019-04-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Kids’ Fishing - 2019-04-06 15:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 3, 2019

Thursday

April 4, 2019

Friday

April 5, 2019

Saturday

April 6, 2019

  • Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Sunday

April 7, 2019

Monday

April 8, 2019

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail