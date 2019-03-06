Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions can learn how maple syrup is made. A short hike and craft are included. Please make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration is required. Free. For times and locations, visit summitmetroparks.org
Kinderealm: Maple Sugaring
Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
