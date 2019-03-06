Kinderealm: Maple Sugaring

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions can learn how maple syrup is made. A short hike and craft are included. Please make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration is required. Free. For times and locations, visit summitmetroparks.org

