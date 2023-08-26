Join the Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve (Friends) in celebrating Kirby Day on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12-4 p.m., at Richfield Heritage Preserve. Event parking will be at the 3771 Oviatt Road entrance (off Rt. 303). Take our “adventure quest” featuring kids’ crafts, games, marbles, and fascinating/fun STEM-related activities. Enjoy photo ops with Sunny the Pioneer Horse. Some of this 336-acre public park’s historic structures will be open to tour. Refreshments will be offered, and Friends’ keepsakes will be available for purchase. This free, family-friendly event will be held rain or shine.