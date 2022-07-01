Kofi B's Emmy Celebration Show

Akron native Kofi B. plays at the Akron Civic Theatre to celebrate receiving two regional Emmy nominations. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com
