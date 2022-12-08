The Kramers Dinner Concert

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

The Kramers are a national and international gospel music family group currently touring and ministering at 150 events per year. Members are D. Scott Kramer (vocals, guitar, keyboards) Rachel West Kramer (vocals), Maria Kramer Wolfe (daughter – vocals, ukulele, mandolin, piano, guitar) and Ben Wolfe (bass guitar). Experience the warm atmosphere and delicious food that Hartville Kitchen has to offer while enjoying a great concert or show! Get up close and personal with some of the biggest entertainers around. Bring your family to celebrate the Hartville tradition and create new memories!

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
330-877-9353
