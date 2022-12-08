The Kramers are a national and international gospel music family group currently touring and ministering at 150 events per year. Members are D. Scott Kramer (vocals, guitar, keyboards) Rachel West Kramer (vocals), Maria Kramer Wolfe (daughter – vocals, ukulele, mandolin, piano, guitar) and Ben Wolfe (bass guitar). Experience the warm atmosphere and delicious food that Hartville Kitchen has to offer while enjoying a great concert or show! Get up close and personal with some of the biggest entertainers around. Bring your family to celebrate the Hartville tradition and create new memories!
The Kramers Dinner Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Events in The 330Putts for Pets Golf Outing
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMusic by the Lake
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: