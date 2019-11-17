Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Heralded as an artist’s artist, the three-time Grammy Award-winner has recorded 28 albums, including three with pals Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings as part of the Highwaymen. After three decades performing concerts all over the world, Kristofferson puts the focus on the songs in recent years with solo acoustic settings. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $35-$70. and up. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
