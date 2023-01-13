L’atelier for You - Instructor led art workshop

Bella Moxie Company 236 West Liberty Street https://bellamoxiecompany.com/contact-us/, Akron, Ohio 44256

January workshop 1/13/2023 - preregistration required.

Technique to Learn Class: $55

Full instruction and Materials Included - Practice Yupo Paper, Alcohol Inks, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dryers/Blowers, Sealant

