L’atelier for You - Instructor led art workshop

January workshop 1/13/2023 - preregistration required.
Technique to Learn Class: $55
Full instruction and Materials Included - Practice Yupo Paper, Alcohol Inks, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dryers/Blowers, Sealant
Bella Moxie Company 236 West Liberty Street https://bellamoxiecompany.com/contact-us/, Akron, Ohio 44256
