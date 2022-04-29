On select dates, Boom Theater presents this show, which has music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the 1973 French play about a gay couple who work at a nightclub. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
"La Cage Aux Folles"
to
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Theater & Dance
Wednesday
-
