"La Cage Aux Folles"

to

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

On select dates, Boom Theater presents this show, which has music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the 1973 French play about a gay couple who work at a nightclub. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - "La Cage Aux Folles" - 2022-04-29 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "La Cage Aux Folles" - 2022-04-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "La Cage Aux Folles" - 2022-04-29 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "La Cage Aux Folles" - 2022-04-29 20:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Wednesday

April 27, 2022

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Friday

April 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix