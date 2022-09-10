Labyrinth - Free Akron Outdoor Movie at Glendale Cemetery on September 10

Free Akron Outdoor Movies, in their eleventh year of popup outdoor cinema in Akron. announces a free showing of the film Labyrinth at Glendale Cemetery, together with sponsor West Hill Neighborhood Organization (WHNO).

The 1986 musical fantasy film will be shown on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, on the Great Meadow of the historic Glendale Cemetery at 353 West Exchange St, near downtown Akron. The Exchange Street gate, food vendors and a kids’ craft will open at 6:00 p.m., and the film will start around 8:00 p.m. and run until 9:45 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Labyrinth was directed by Jim Henson and many of its characters are played by puppets produced by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. It also boasts George Lucas as executive producer and a screenplay by Terry Jones of Monty Python fame.

The film stars Jennifer Connelly as Sarah and David Bowie as Jareth, the Goblin King. In Labyrinth, Sarah embarks on a quest to reach the center of an enormous, otherworldly maze to rescue her infant half-brother Toby, whom she wished away to Jareth.

Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive as early as 6:00 p.m.to picnic on the grounds, with local food vendors including Stray Dog Cart and Mars & Benny Cookies. Students from Firestone High School’s Akron School for the Arts will lead a maze craft for kids before the film.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own low chairs, blankets, and flashlights, but are asked to leave pets and goblins at home. The main gate on Glendale Ave will not be open for this event and there is no parking in the cemetery. Street parking is available outside the west entrance on West Exchange Street and at January Paint & Wallpaper, 394 West Exchange Street.

In the case of rain, the event will be moved back one day to Sunday, September 11, at the same times. For weather and other event updates, check the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1264063231064795/.

Free Akron Outdoor Movies (https://www.facebook.com/FreeAkronOutdoorMovies/) is a volunteer committee that plans and hosts free outdoor movies each summer. The events are always free, but donations of any amount are welcomed. This event is made possible by the generous support of West Hill Neighborhood Organization (WHNO), Knight Foundation and Akron Community Foundation. In kind support provided by Sully’s Rentals and Glendale Cemetery.