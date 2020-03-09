Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge

Learn about groundbreaking women in science and STEAM careers as you tinker and experiment in the First Ladies Laboratory. Students will build critical thinking and problem solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century.

This class is best for ages 9-12. Cost: $5 per participating child.

Learn about the heroic life of Emily Roebling, an American field engineer responsible for the execution of the Brooklyn Bridge. We’ll take a look at the science behind bridges and create our own toothpick and marshmallow constructions, which we’ll put to a stress test.