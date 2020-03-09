Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge

to Google Calendar - Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge - 2020-03-09 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge - 2020-03-09 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge - 2020-03-09 16:30:00 iCalendar - Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge - 2020-03-09 16:30:00

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Learn about groundbreaking women in science and STEAM careers as you tinker and experiment in the First Ladies Laboratory. Students will build critical thinking and problem solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century.

This class is best for ages 9-12. Cost: $5 per participating child.

Learn about the heroic life of Emily Roebling, an American field engineer responsible for the execution of the Brooklyn Bridge. We’ll take a look at the science behind bridges and create our own toothpick and marshmallow constructions, which we’ll put to a stress test.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Kids & Family
4407173753
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge - 2020-03-09 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge - 2020-03-09 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge - 2020-03-09 16:30:00 iCalendar - Ladies in the Lab: Architecture Challenge - 2020-03-09 16:30:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 5, 2020

Thursday

February 6, 2020

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button