Ladies in the Lab: Art-o-Matic Intelligence

Learn about groundbreaking women in science and STEAM careers as you tinker and experiment in the First Ladies Laboratory. Students will build critical thinking and problem solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century.

If you’ve seen the film Hidden Pictures you’ve probably heard of Katherine Johnson a NASA mathematician whose calculations were critical to the success of some of the first U.S. spaceflights. We’ll look at Katherine and her groundbreaking peers and also study some more recent space missions. We’ll create our own drawing robots inspired by the Mars rover.