Ladies in the Lab: Paper Circuits

Did you know that the classic movie star Hedy Lamarr was also an inventor? Learn about her invention of the frequency hopping technology used today in Wi-Fi and cell phones. We’ll also experiment with codes to create a paper circuit greeting card with a secret message.

Learn about groundbreaking women in science and STEAM careers as you tinker and experiment in the First Ladies Laboratory. Students will build critical thinking and problem solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century.

This class is best for ages 9-12. Cost: $5 per participating child.