The Ladies Night - Britney Spears and Kesha Tribute

Empire Concert Club 1305 E Tallmadge Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310

The Ladies Night, the original all male pop diva tribute, presents a special evening of Kesha, Taylor Swift, and Britney Spears.

TICKETS AVAILIBLE DAY OF SHOW AT THE DOOR FOR $10. Additional charge for under 21

Hot off of our special Lady Gaga tribute night, The Ladies Night gets stupider with even more divas! 3 sets, 3 Divas, all the hits! All the puns! All the dancing!

This one of a kind spectacular will have the boys performing an entire Kesha concert, and entire Taylor Swift concert, and an entire Britney Spears concert in a never before seen diva off dubbed "The Ultimate Threesome".

The Ladies Night is the ultimate rocking tribute to Pop Divas, with an emphasis on the 90’s-00’s. These 5 dudes aren’t afraid to wear their love for Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Kesha, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus on their pink glittery sleeves as they rock their way through these guilty pleasure singalongs, often in the original key!

Special Guests "The Hit List" kick off the evening.

Empire Concert Club 1305 E Tallmadge Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310
3305246327
