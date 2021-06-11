Play this socially distanced escape-room–style game with your friends and family. This same game will be played on the second Friday of each month. Register for one of the sessions.
Late-Night Games: Outwit Game
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Health & WellnessLet’s Talk: A Q&A Discussion about Mental Health with Benjamin Rose
-
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Rebecca Cross: Suspended Animations”
-