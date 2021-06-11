Late-Night Games: Outwit Game

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Play this socially distanced escape-room–style game with your friends and family. This same game will be played on the second Friday of each month. Register for one of the sessions.

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Late-Night Games: Outwit Game - 2021-06-11 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Late-Night Games: Outwit Game - 2021-06-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Late-Night Games: Outwit Game - 2021-06-11 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Late-Night Games: Outwit Game - 2021-06-11 18:30:00 ical
330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Wednesday

May 26, 2021

Thursday

May 27, 2021

Friday

May 28, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail