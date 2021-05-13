Lead with Your Soul – Facing Ethical Dilemmas as Professionals

Hosted by the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation in Partnership with BBB-Akron, Sponsored by Kleidon

PRESENTED BY WALLY SNYDER

President, Institute for Advertising Ethics, AAF Board Member and President Emeritus, and Professional in Residence at the Stan Richards School of Advertising at the University of Texas Austin

Our session will focus on the ethical dilemmas that we face in our advertising profession and how we can do the right thing in resolving them. Advertising is one of the most important businesses in the global economy, and it is important we practice enhanced ethics as we carry out our responsibilities. Also, we will discuss how our consumers value, expect and reward enhanced ethics in the digital marketplace. And, we cover the personal case for enhanced ethics that is based on our feelings of wanting to treat our consumers- and business partners – with truth and fairness. Importantly “Transparency Builds Trust”. With consumers we must clearly distinguish advertising/paid content from editorial/original content in print, TV, and online websites. In using consumer information collected online we must be transparent on providing consumer choice and protect their privacy. This has become a major government command. We must be transparent with our business partners, including in the rebates agencies receive for ad placement, in order to build their trust. We will conclude with actual workplace illustrations of how we practice enhanced ethics in a very competitive industry, and how we inspire our professionals to want to do so.

About Wally

Wally has devoted his entire professional career to working on advertising development, regulation and ethics. He served as a trial lawyer and as Assistant Director for Advertising Practices at the Federal Trade Commission before joining the American Advertising Federation where he served as president and CEO, from 1992–2008. Wally was inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in 2009. Author: Ethics in Advertising. Making the Case for Doing the Right Thing.

TICKETS

Free for all AAF Members

Free for BBB Accredited Businesses

Free for Students

$10 Non-Members (proceeds benefit the Susan B. Kosich Charitable Fund)

Registration required for all attendees.

Attendees will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a 30 minute one-on-one session with Wally!