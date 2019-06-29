LeAnn Rimes Concert

Grammy Award winning artist LeAnn Rimes will perform at the Umstattd Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $49.50.

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall is an intimate venue with slightly less than 1,500 seats. Music fans will have a unique experience seeing Rimes perform in this setting. Tickets also include a pre- and post-event reception with a cash bar in the club level at the spectacular Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the concert venue. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is a major component of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a mixed-use development project underway in Canton.

Rimes is an internationally multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter. Rimes released her 16th studio RCA UK/Thirty Tigers album, "Remnants in 2017. The album debuted at #4 on Billboard’s Independent Album Chart and peaked at #3 on iTunes® overall charts in its first week and garnered two #1 Billboard Dance hits with “Long Live Love”, “LovE is LovE is LovE” and one Top 5 hit with “Love Line.” She recently revealed a new EP titled Re-Imagined that features five new versions of some of her record-breaking hits including an epic duet with the music icon Stevie Nicks. Additionally, this winter, Rimes will light up the television screens this holiday season, starring in a new original Hallmark Christmas movie, “It’s Christmas, Eve.”

Globally, she has sold more than 44 million units, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award. Fifteen of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight" which went #1 in 11 countries. At age 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist” making her the youngest recipient of a Grammy® Award.

Last year, the powerhouse vocalist was honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for her 20 years of support of equal rights. This follows her 2009 honor when she was the recipient of the ACM Humanitarian Award.