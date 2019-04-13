Youth in grades 6th-8th are invited to join ACCESS at our first Learn, Give, Lead: Youth Impact Day! There is no cost of entry, however, we do ask each participant to bring in one Wish List item as your 'ticket' in! Two identical sessions on Saturday, April 13th are available to choose from: 10am-12pm OR 2pm-4pm.

Youth in Summit County will develop leadership skills through community involvement and service, while making a real difference for their neighbors facing homelessness.

Youth and parents can look forward to:

-On-site service project to provide immediate help for homeless children at ACCESS

-Youth-appropriate community engagement curriculum plus opportunities for parents

-Behind-the-scenes tours of ACCESS

-Access to future youth leadership opportunities and goodies including a recognition t-shirt!

While youth learn and make a difference at ACCESS, parents have the opportunity to learn as well! Parents are invited and encouraged to stay at ACCESS to learn from and ask questions of a non-profit and philanthropic sector leader. Light refreshments will be provided to both children and parents.

Registration is required through this link....Sign up today to participate in this one-of-a-kind leadership development session!

Questions? Contact Stephanie Zelasko at szelasko@access-shelter.org

**Please be advised that participating youth will need to have a Volunteer Waiver, Photo Release Form and Emergency Medical Form on file. After registration is complete, ACCESS will send you these documents to sign and return on or before April 13th**