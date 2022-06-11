Leave It, Move It, Roll It, Take It

Registration: yes

Short description: Designed to help you learn how to handle 401(k) pension and other employer sponsored retirement plans when they leave a job. You may attend on Zoom or in person.

Description: Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074. Program by Josh Kaluzne from Edward Jones Financial Services. This program will be offered in person and on Zoom.

Would you like to read more about financial strategies? We suggest "Financial Adulting: Everything You Need To Know And Do To Be A Financially Confident And Conscious Adult" by Ashley Feinstein Gerstley.