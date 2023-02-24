Les Délices presents: Enchanted Island

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304

“Radiant” soprano Sherezade Panthaki debuts with Les Délices for a sumptuous program of French baroque cantatas that celebrates the sensuous abundance of nature. Louis-Nicolas Clérambault’s lush soundscapes instead transport us to the Isle of Delos where rippling waves, rustling leaves, tender breezes, and birdsong fills the air, Montéclair’s beguiling Pan and Syrinx recounts the famous tale of the wood nymph transformed into singing reeds, and scenes from Rameau’s The Enchanted Lyre complete the program.

Concerts & Live Music
216-302-8404
