Les Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes

Les Délices returns to LIVE, IN-PERSON performances with Of Gods & Heroes, a brand-new Medieval program. Tales of Trojan heroes, Greek gods & goddesses, and King Arthur’s Knights of the Roundtable are brought to life through medieval song. Friday and Saturday performances are in Shaker Heights, Sunday's matinee is in Akron.

Friday, February 25th at 7:30 pm

Plymouth Church of Shaker Heights

2860 Coventry Rd, Shaker Heights, OH

Saturday, February 26th at 7:30 pm

Plymouth Church of Shaker Heights

2860 Coventry Rd, Shaker Heights, OH

Sunday, February 27th at 4:00 pm

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

50 N Prospect St, Akron, OH