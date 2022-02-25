Les Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes

to

Plymouth Church 2860 Coventry Road, Shaker Heights, Ohio 44120

Les Délices returns to LIVE, IN-PERSON performances with Of Gods & Heroes, a brand-new Medieval program. Tales of Trojan heroes, Greek gods & goddesses, and King Arthur’s Knights of the Roundtable are brought to life through medieval song. Friday and Saturday performances are in Shaker Heights, Sunday's matinee is in Akron.

Friday, February 25th at 7:30 pm

Plymouth Church of Shaker Heights

2860 Coventry Rd, Shaker Heights, OH

Saturday, February 26th at 7:30 pm

Plymouth Church of Shaker Heights

2860 Coventry Rd, Shaker Heights, OH

Sunday, February 27th at 4:00 pm

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

50 N Prospect St, Akron, OH

Info

Plymouth Church 2860 Coventry Road, Shaker Heights, Ohio 44120
Concerts & Live Music
216-302-8404
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Les Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Les Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Les Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Les Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

December 22, 2021

Thursday

December 23, 2021

Friday

December 24, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required