Inspired by flowering humanism and flourishing arts under the patronage of the “First Lady of the Renaissance” Isabella D’Este (1474-1539), Cleveland's early music chamber ensemble Les Délices with international guest artist Anna Danilevskaia (dir. Solazzo Ensemble) and favorite collaborators Scott Metcalfe and Elena Mullins perform music by late-15th century masters Busnois, Agricola, Josquin, and others.
Les Délices presents: Isabella's Renaissance
to
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkSept. 2 Kenmore First Friday: Marc Lee Shannon, Crafty Mart & More!
-
-
Festivals & FairsPizza Fest
-
-
Theater & DanceNeverending Story
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities This & ThatPeninsula Flea at Heritage Farms
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music“The Sound of Music”
-
-
Kids & FamilyStow Summer Sunset Blast
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: