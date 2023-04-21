Les Délices presents: Isabella's Renaissance

Inspired by flowering humanism and flourishing arts under the patronage of the “First Lady of the Renaissance” Isabella D’Este (1474-1539), Cleveland's early music chamber ensemble Les Délices with international guest artist Anna Danilevskaia (dir. Solazzo Ensemble) and favorite collaborators Scott Metcalfe and Elena Mullins perform music by late-15th century masters Busnois, Agricola, Josquin, and others.