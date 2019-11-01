Les Délices presents: Mozart and Beethoven Quintets

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304

Not long after its 1784 premiere, Mozart called his Quintet K.452 for piano “the best thing I have written in my life.” Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear masterpieces for piano and winds by Mozart and Beethoven performed by all-star period-instrument artists from the U.S. and Europe including fortepianist Sylvia Berry, Dutch bassoonist Wouter Verschuren, British clarinetist Colin Lawson, hornist Todd Williams, and oboist Debra Nagy.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
