Not long after its 1784 premiere, Mozart called his Quintet K.452 for piano “the best thing I have written in my life.” Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear masterpieces for piano and winds by Mozart and Beethoven performed by all-star period-instrument artists from the U.S. and Europe including fortepianist Sylvia Berry, Dutch bassoonist Wouter Verschuren, British clarinetist Colin Lawson, hornist Todd Williams, and oboist Debra Nagy.
Les Délices presents: Mozart and Beethoven Quintets
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
