Les Délices presents: The White Cat

Les Délices presents a family-friendly Baroque opera pastiche with puppets and projected imagery based on Catherine D’Aulnoy’s 17th C feminist retelling of Puss in Boots. Original libretto by Larry Rosenwald (Guggenheim Award winner 2020) with music by Lully, Couperin, Marais, and others. 3 LIVE performances in Cleveland's Breen Center on Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3!

Saturday, April 2nd at 3:00 pm

Saturday, April 2nd at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 3rd at 3:00 pm

Breen Center 2008 W 30th St, Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
216-302-8404
