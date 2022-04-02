Les Délices presents: The White Cat

Les Délices presents a family-friendly Baroque opera pastiche with puppets and projected imagery based on Catherine D’Aulnoy’s 17th C feminist retelling of Puss in Boots. Original libretto by Larry Rosenwald (Guggenheim Award winner 2020) with music by Lully, Couperin, Marais, and others. 3 LIVE performances in Cleveland's Breen Center on Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3!

Saturday, April 2nd at 3:00 pm

Breen Center

2008 W 30th St, Cleveland OH

