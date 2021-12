Les Délices presents a family-friendly Baroque opera pastiche with puppets and projected imagery based on Catherine D’Aulnoy’s 17th C feminist retelling of Puss in Boots. Original libretto by Larry Rosenwald (Guggenheim Award winner 2020) with music by Lully, Couperin, Marais, and others.

Friday, April 1st at 7:30 pm

Akron Public Library

60 S High St, Akron, OH