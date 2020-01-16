Lessons in Love sees Les Délices return to the world of the Romance of the Rosee, where the allegorical character Hope (Esperance) sustains a courtly lover through the thousand pains of lovesickness and teaches him to find delight instead of suffering. Presented in collaboration with Boston’s Blue Heron, this program explores a group of 14th-century songs in the hypnotic late-medieval Ars subtilior style that draw inspiration from each other’s words and music. Works by Machaut, Senleches, Caserta, and Galiot, and others.