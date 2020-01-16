Lessons in Love

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304

Lessons in Love sees Les Délices return to the world of the Romance of the Rosee, where the allegorical character Hope (Esperance) sustains a courtly lover through the thousand pains of lovesickness and teaches him to find delight instead of suffering. Presented in collaboration with Boston’s Blue Heron, this program explores a group of 14th-century songs in the hypnotic late-medieval Ars subtilior style that draw inspiration from each other’s words and music. Works by Machaut, Senleches, Caserta, and Galiot, and others.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
